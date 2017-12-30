Kettering man released without charge over garden body find
- 30 December 2017
A man arrested on suspicion of murder, after a 66-year-old was found dead in a back garden, has been released without charge.
Northamptonshire Police was called to an address in Gordon Street, Kettering, at 09:45 GMT on Thursday.
The body of a man was found in the property's garden and a 37-year-old man from Kettering was arrested.
Police said following further inquiries, the death was not being treated as suspicious.