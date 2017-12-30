Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in the back garden of a property in Gordon Street, Kettering, on Thursday morning

A man arrested on suspicion of murder, after a 66-year-old was found dead in a back garden, has been released without charge.

Northamptonshire Police was called to an address in Gordon Street, Kettering, at 09:45 GMT on Thursday.

The body of a man was found in the property's garden and a 37-year-old man from Kettering was arrested.

Police said following further inquiries, the death was not being treated as suspicious.