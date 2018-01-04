Image copyright Kettering Borough Council Image caption The council say the Warren Hill site will make an "ideal" wedding venue

A council is planning to develop a new wedding venue at a crematorium.

The site, which also incorporates woodland and burial grounds, is an "ideal" wedding venue, according to Kettering Borough Council.

It could work "in the same way as any church or hotel performs a number of functions," the council said in a statement.

The facility in Kettering could open later this year, subject to gaining planning permission.

The authority said it has previously been approached with requests to use the crematorium as a wedding venue, and "road tested" the idea on the registration service, funeral directors and other regular users of the venue.

"We hope that, on the back of proving we can run one of the best funeral venues in the country, we can, equally successfully provide a great wedding experience as well," said Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Borough Council.

Cllr Ian Jelley, who leads the portfolio for strategic delivery at the council, said it was hoped the plan could "earn additional income for the council tax payers of the borough."