Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Rusty's body was left on the doorstep of its owner's home

A man has been arrested over a number of cat deaths across Northampton.

Five cats were mutilated and killed between August and November 2017.

The 31-year-old was detained in connection with cat mutilations and arsons in the Duston area and also offences in Kingsley Park, police said.

The deaths were being treated as part of a Metropolitan Police probe into several killings across England, including those by the so-called Croydon cat killer.

The man has been released under investigation. Officers have called for anyone with information to come forward.

Northampton cat deaths

28 August: The body of Rusty was left in a bag on the owner's doorstep in Northampton

6 September: Cat Topsy was left outside the owner's home in the Kingsley area

7 October: Mutilated body of a cat was found in Duston

13 October: Dismembered cat was discovered in Duston

18 November: Cat mutilated and left on car roof in Northampton

Scotland Yard began investigating a series of "gruesome" cat killings, which initially began in the Croydon area in 2015, after South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) raised concerns.

In December, Northamptonshire Police said the five deaths were being treated as part of the Met's investigation.

The London force said it was "aware" of the arrest and its own investigation was ongoing.