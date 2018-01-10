Image caption Latimer Grange care home caters for elderly people with dementia and Alzheimer's

A care home under investigation for neglect has had its county council contract terminated.

Two people were arrested last year following a BBC investigation into Latimer Grange Residential Home in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire County Council said it would remove all residents due to "ongoing concerns".

A third person has since been arrested and all three are currently on bail, police said.

The decision affects 22 residents, 19 of which are funded by the council.

A council spokesman said: "The police investigation into safeguarding issues at Latimer Grange care home is still ongoing.

"However, due to concerns in relation to the management of the home and the home's inability to meet the needs of residents without significant input from the council, we have taken the decision to end the council's contract."

Staff are working to find other accommodation for the residents, the council added, and they are expected to be in their new homes within the next month.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an 82-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman are on conditional bail.

An inspection by the adult social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, was carried out as a result of the concerns raised in the BBC investigation.

It resulted in the home receiving an overall rating of "requires improvement".