Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were injured in the attack outside McDonald's on the Drapery in Northampton last July

A man accused of a gang-related ammonia attack in Northampton has been cleared by a jury.

Four people, including two police officers, were hurt after ammonia was thrown into a crowd outside McDonalds on the Drapery last July.

Taishon Whittaker, 26, of Northampton Road, Ecton, was cleared of four counts of administering a poison or noxious substance at Northampton Crown Court.

Three other men who admitted the same charges will be sentenced on Tuesday.

They are Frank Taylor, 25, of Labernum Close, Wellingborough, Jake Price, 22, of Chapman Road, Wellingborough, and Ijuha Stirling-Campbell, 22, of York Road, Wellingborough.