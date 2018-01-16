Image copyright Google Image caption The mother challenged the woman near Parklands Primary School in Northampton on Monday morning before dialling 999

A woman pushing an empty pram tried to steal a baby from a car while its mother was tending to her other child.

The mother challenged the woman near Parklands Primary School in Northampton on Monday morning before dialling 999.

The woman walked off with her empty pram towards Northampton School for Girls, police said.

She was described as white and in her late 40s or early 50s with grey hair in a ponytail.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman appealed for information and said officers were looking for CCTV footage from the area.