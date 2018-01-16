Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Havelock Street, Kettering, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday

A man has been released without charge over the stabbing of a 29-year-old man in Kettering.

Emergency services attended a house on Havelock Street just after 21:00 GMT on Sunday after reports of an attack. The man was treated but died of his injuries.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but no further action will be taken, police said.

Police appealed for anyone who "saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual".

Det Insp Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "This happened in a residential street off the busy Rockingham Road and many people will have been driving or walking through the area during the evening."

A post-mortem examination's interim findings are that the victim, who has not been named, died as the result of a stab wound.