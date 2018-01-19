Image caption Northampton Crown Court heard Steven Newlands had downloaded seven indecent images of children while working as a teacher

A teacher who downloaded indecent images of children as young as four has been jailed for 16 months.

Steven Newlands, from Rowlett Road, Corby, had a total of 192 images, including 15 at the highest category.

Seven images were downloaded by Newlands while employed at schools in Liverpool and Wellingborough, Northampton Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Abigail Hill said he would not "have been so naive to think these images were created without harm".

At a previous hearing, Newlands pleaded guilty to downloading the images between January 2015 and October 2016.

'Understood impact'

Five pictures were downloaded while he was a member of staff at the Wrenn School in Wellingborough, and another two during a previous teaching job at Notre Dame College, Liverpool.

Ms Hill told the court the children involved, some of whom were judged to be as young as four, had clearly been distressed.

The court also heard Newlands took part in conversations with other paedophiles in an online chatroom.

Of the 192 images, 17 were moving images. There was a variety of Category A, the most serious as well as B, with the majority in category C status.

As she passed sentence, Judge Adrienne Locking told Newlands that as a teacher he would have "understood the impact on children" of creating such images.

'Incredibly remorseful'

Barrister Davide Corbino, defending, said Newlands had downloaded the majority of the images in between his two teaching roles.

He added his client had been suffering from anxiety and depression, and was "incredibly remorseful".

Newlands was sentenced to 16 months in jail for Category A images, as well as a further six months for the Category B images and a month in jail for the Category C images.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Newlands was also given a sexual harm prevention order.