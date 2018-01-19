Murder investigation after man dies in Kettering
- 19 January 2018
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man.
Tairu Jallow was attacked in Havelock Street in Kettering on Sunday.
Earlier this week a 21-year-old was arrested before he was released without charge.
Det Insp Phil Mills said while a number of arrests had been made, officers still wanted to hear from witnesses.