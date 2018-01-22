Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

Two males arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man fatally stabbed at his home have been released without charge.

The pair, 17 and 24, had been arrested after the death of Tairu Jallow, 29, in Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January.

Police have said a group of men broke into the Gambian national's house at about 21:00 GMT before the attack.

CCTV footage of a man police believe could provide "vital information" in the investigation has been released.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police want to speak to the man on the left of this CCTV footage

Det Insp Phil Mills said: "I know there are people out there who may have seen or heard something, either on the night or since, and who can help us understand exactly what happened in Havelock Street last Sunday night, and how Tairu lost his life."

In total, three people have been arrested and later released without any further action in connection with the death.