Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption Dylan Tiffin-Brown died after suffering blunt-force trauma to his abdomen

A man has denied murdering a two-year-old boy who was in his care.

Dylan Tiffin-Brown died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a property on Arthur Street, Northampton, on 15 December. A post-mortem examination found he had suffered blunt-force trauma to his abdomen.

Raphael Kennedy, of Arthur Street, pleaded not guilty to murder at the town's crown court.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody for a trial later this year.