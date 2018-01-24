Northampton man denies murdering two-year-old boy
A man has denied murdering a two-year-old boy who was in his care.
Dylan Tiffin-Brown died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a property on Arthur Street, Northampton, on 15 December. A post-mortem examination found he had suffered blunt-force trauma to his abdomen.
Raphael Kennedy, of Arthur Street, pleaded not guilty to murder at the town's crown court.
The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody for a trial later this year.