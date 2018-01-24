Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

The family of a "peaceful" man who was fatally stabbed in his own home have appealed for help to find who killed him.

Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked in Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January.

Police have said a group of men broke into the Gambian national's house at about 21:00 GMT before the attack.

Mr Jallow's family urged witnesses to come forward and help police with the investigation.

They said he was a "friendly, happy person" who was also "peaceful".

"He would walk into a room, tell a joke and light up the place," his family said.

"He also had a lot of friends and knew lots of people and it has been comforting to receive calls and kind words from many of them.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Mr Jallow died after a break-in at his home in Havelock Street, Kettering

"It's really important that anyone who knows anything about what happened that night, to come forward and help the police with their investigation.

"Tairu was much loved and we all have many fond memories of him and our times together. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love."

Northamptonshire Police arrested three people in connection with Mr Jallow's death, but all have been released without charge.