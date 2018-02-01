Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northampton Town Football Club was loaned £10.25m for a stand redevelopment

Police have found further "significant witnesses" in their investigation into a missing loan to Northampton Town FC.

Northampton Borough Council lent £10.25m to the League One club to redevelop the stadium and nearby land, but the work stalled.

Northamptonshire Police have questioned under caution or arrested 23 people during the lengthy inquiry.

After two years, officers said they had begun preparing a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The police are investigating allegations of "theft, fraud, bribery, misconduct in public office, electoral offences and money laundering".

The CPS will decide whether to charge anyone or not.

Police appeal for information

A police statement said: "There are a number of people who we are yet to complete the interview process with and this will continue for the next few months as we prepare a file for consideration of the Crown Prosecution Service."

Among those recently questioned under caution were developer Howard Grossman, whose company received most of the money. He denies any wrongdoing.

His wife Mandy and son Marcus also attended voluntary interviews, along with Paul Etti, sister of the club's former chairman David Cardoza.

David Mackintosh, who personally oversaw the loan while he was leader of the council, stood down as MP for Northampton South last year after criticism over his role. He has not been interviewed by the police.

The police statement said: "As we examine this greater material we are finding further potential significant witnesses, who we are contacting.

"Northamptonshire Police would encourage anybody who has any information, or concerns, to make contact with the incident room in confidence, to allow us to assess the information."