Murder charge over Kettering stab death
A man has been charged with stabbing a man to death at his home.
Tairu Jallow, 29, died at the property in Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January.
Police said a group of men broke into the Gambian national's house before the attack at about 21:00 GMT.
Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, is accused of murder and is due at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 29-year-old man from Birmingham and a 31-year-old man from Nottingham remain in custody on suspicion of murder.
Northamptonshire Police said they would like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Audi A4 convertible and a dark blue BMW 1 Series which were believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.