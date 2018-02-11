Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The teenagers had been placed in accommodation by Northampton County Council's social services department

All but one of a group of Vietnamese teenagers who went missing after entering the UK illegally remain at large two months after a police appeal.

The 13 teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were housed by Northamptonshire social services after coming to Britain in June and September, police said.

Only one teenager has been found and is currently being safeguarded.

Northamptonshire Police said the appeal resulted in reports across the country "which have all been followed up".

A spokeswoman said: "The team are still progressing inquiries provided and will do continue to do so."

'Concerns' for welfare

Police said at the time of the original appeal the three girls and 10 males had been placed in homes in Northampton and Corby, having been found in the back of a lorry in Corby in June.

They had disappeared "one after the other" from the locations where they had been housed by Northamptonshire County Council, police added.

The council said it was "still very concerned" about their welfare.

A spokesman added: "There are particular concerns about these young people due to the circumstances of their arrival and given the fact that we had very little time to assess their needs when they came into our care before they went missing."

Police have not commented on whether the youngsters were trafficked or entered the UK of their own free will.

The missing teenagers, named in the order they appear in the photograph (top row, left to right, followed by bottom row, left to right), and their heights are: