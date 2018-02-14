Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough on Monday morning

Three people who died in a car crash have been named.

Ciprian Meria and Gheorghe Sofitchi, both 22, and Tatiana Chiosa, 40, died in the accident on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough.

The trio, from Corby, were travelling in a silver Peugeot 407 which was in collision with a grey Ford Focus.

A fourth man who was a passenger in the Peugeot remains in a critical condition, while the driver of the Ford is in a serious condition.

The crash happened at about 07:20 GMT on Monday. The injured are being treated at University Hospital Coventry.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.