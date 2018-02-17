Image caption The government ordered a review into the county council's finances last month

A protest against plans to cut bus subsidies, gritting and trading standards budgets has been taking place in Northampton.

The demonstration by Save our Services follows a ban on nearly all expenditure by the county council, which faces a £21.1m overspend for 2017-18.

Speakers have included comic book writer Alan Moore.

Northamptonshire County Council is due to make a final decision this coming week over its budget for next year.

This will include a council tax rise of almost 6% and £29m in savings.

The council is under emergency spending controls over fears it may not balance the books this financial year.

A government inspector is looking into its financial management and is due to release a report next month.