Northampton protest over possible council cuts
A protest against plans to cut bus subsidies, gritting and trading standards budgets has been taking place in Northampton.
The demonstration by Save our Services follows a ban on nearly all expenditure by the county council, which faces a £21.1m overspend for 2017-18.
Speakers have included comic book writer Alan Moore.
Northamptonshire County Council is due to make a final decision this coming week over its budget for next year.
This will include a council tax rise of almost 6% and £29m in savings.
The council is under emergency spending controls over fears it may not balance the books this financial year.
A government inspector is looking into its financial management and is due to release a report next month.