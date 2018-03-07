Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten to death at his home.

David Brickwood, a 74-year-old grandfather, was attacked in his bed in his Lindsay Avenue home in Abington, Northampton in the early hours of 26 September, 2015.

He died in hospital shortly afterwards.

A 51-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A coroner found 35 injuries on Mr Brickwood's body, including blunt trauma wounds, muscle tearing and stab wounds.

Image copyright Brickwood family Image caption Mr Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons (l-r) Dale, Nathan and Gary

Wednesday's arrest is the seventh police have made in connection with the murder.

Det Insp Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "Today's arrest is a significant step, however, we still need to hear from anyone who has information that might be relevant to the investigation.

"This is a critical time for the inquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about David's murder, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact police as soon as possible."

No-one has been charged in connection with the death.