An author who tracked down a beloved teacher thanks to an online appeal has described the pair's meeting as "out of this world".

Chris Young, 52, asked Twitter users to help him trace Lyn Ward, who taught him at Lodge Park School in Corby in 1978.

After 30,000 retweets and responses, the pair were able to get back in touch, and recently met for the first time in 40 years.

Mr Young said the encounter was "like being right back in class".

The writer, who is also an active mental health campaigner, has credited his former teacher with inspiring him to pursue his chosen career.

During their 90-minute meeting in a coffee shop in Warwick, he said he told her about his ideas for novels - as he had done as a boy.

'Anonymously famous'

For her part, Miss Ward said it "wasn't like meeting an old pupil, it was like meeting an old friend".

Mr Young's FindMissWard hashtag campaign won the hearts of internet users in January.

In a tweet, he described how she supported him after the death of his mother.

My mum had died. My dad had turned to alcohol. I’d dropped into the bottom quarter for English at school.



It was 1978 at #LodgePark school in #Corby



My #EnglishTeacher Miss Ward pulled me out of that ditch



Thanks to her I came 4th in the year



Help me find her — Chris Young (@walkamileuk) January 11, 2018 Report

Mr Young, who lives in Ilmington, Warwickshire, was aged 12 at the time, and said his father had turned to alcohol after losing his wife.

He said Miss Ward "treated me like a rock star, loved what I wrote and got me to talk in front of the class", leading him to progress significantly at school.

His former teacher has since changed her name and wishes to remain anonymous, but "quite likes the idea of being anonymously famous," Mr Young said.

Lodge Park's current principal Leo Gilbert previously called the tale a "wonderfully heart-warming story".