Image caption Many of the vehicles damaged in Oliver Street were towed away overnight

A man "caused carnage" by ploughing into numerous cars with his company van while three times over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Callum James Rose, 23, drove a transit van into up to 30 vehicles around Kingsley, Northampton, on 31 August.

He also drove into another driver, leaving their vehicle damaged beyond repair and the driver injured.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court Rose, of Artisan Road, admitted dangerous driving and will be sentenced in April.

Prosecuting Rose, Shona Lockwood, told the court he had driven dangerously through a number of streets including Junction Road, Oliver Street, the A5123, Abington Avenue, Stimpson Avenue, Turner Street and St Michael's Mount.

Image caption Callum Rose pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving a vehicle without consent, causing injury to a person and damaging a number of motor vehciles

Image caption Rose was three times over the drink-drive limit

She said: "He took the work van when he was off sick without permission. He had been drinking alcohol. He then drove the van and caused damage as he has driven along. He crashed into several vehicles and continued to drive.

"The person who was injured in this was driving when he was hit head on by the van. He sees the van ricochet into an Audi and hit its bumper.

"The car was written off and [the victim] had to go to hospital. He had whiplash and had to have physiotherapy."

Rose's work van and many other cars in the area suffered significant damage.

Image caption Vehicle parts were left across pavements and the road

He was later found to be almost three times the drink-drive limit.

Rose pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner, causing injury to a person and damage to a number of motor vehicles, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

District judge Tim Daber said "This was deliberate dangerous driving that continued for several streets."

Mr Daber transferred the matter to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing. He disqualified Rose from driving immediately pending sentencing.

Rose was bailed prior to sentencing.