Image caption The marriage was deemed not valid by the judge at the Court of Protection

A woman who suffered a head injury when she was raped was married-off by her father for money, a court heard.

The marriage also took place to improve her husband's immigration status, London's Court of Protection heard.

Mr Justice Baker decided the Islamic marriage was "arranged entirely" by the man and the woman's father.

He said the marriage took place at Northampton Islamic Centre when the woman was vulnerable to influence and ruled it was invalid under English law.

The judge analysed the case at a hearing where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered.

Written ruling

He indicated that investigations had started after one of the woman's female relatives raised concerns about forced marriage.

He said the woman, who cannot be identified, had links to London and Northampton.

Evidence was taken from witnesses including medical specialists, a social worker, an Islamic law expert and the woman's father.

The judge's written ruling also concluded the woman's father had spent her money "for his own purposes" with no intention of repaying her.

'Right for family'

"[The man's] primary motive for marrying [the woman] was to achieve an improved immigration status," said Mr Justice Baker in his ruling.

"[Her father] knew that this was his primary motive."

The judge said the woman's father's motives were "more difficult to discern".

"I conclude that he acted partly to assist [the man] in his immigration application but also because he thought it would be right for [the woman], and the family as a whole, for her to be married."