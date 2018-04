Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager had been riding her motorcycle in Boughton Fair Lane in Moulton

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed when she was thrown into the path of oncoming traffic during a crash.

Her black Lex Moto 125cc bike crashed into the back of a red Vauxhall Corsa in Boughton Fair Lane, Moulton, in Northampton.

She was then hit by another car travelling in the opposite direction and pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at about 16:50 GMT on Tuesday and Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.