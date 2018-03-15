Image copyright Google Image caption A full inquest into the death of Mohan Acharya, who died at Northampton Hospital, will take place in August

An inquest has opened into the death of an 85-year-old man who died while waiting for hospital treatment.

Mohan Acharya died on 8 March after arriving at A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

Coroner Anne Pember said post-mortem tests had been carried out and the hospital was conducting a full inquiry.

Mrs Pember said Mr Acharya was found to have died of pneumonia and acute renal failure. She said she would examine the cause of death in full detail.

Mr Achary's body has been released for a funeral.

The inquest is set to resume on 22 August.