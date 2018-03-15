Image caption Coroner Anne Pember said she believed Marcus Owen's death was accidental

A teenager who drowned in a marina had consumed three times the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.

Marcus Lewis Owen, who was 18, had been drinking spirits on a friend's boat at Billing Aquadrome in April last year when he ended up in the water.

He was pulled out by the emergency services but died at Northampton Hospital.

Coroner Anne Pember recorded a narrative verdict saying Mr Owen entered the water while intoxicated.

Crew commander William Baish, from Northamptonshire fire and rescue service, said he had been called to reports a person had fallen from a boat at Billing Aquadrome.

He said hooks were attached to Mr Owen's clothes and he was pulled from the water - but he wasn't breathing and attempts at resuscitation did not work.

Mr Owen's friend, Jezy Monday, said he and other friends had been drinking on the boat.

'Cheeky but lovable'

He told the inquest: "We were having a laugh. Relaxing."

He said Mr Owen was put to bed because he had been drinking, but after some time those on the boat heard a scream from one of the girls, who said he had gone overboard.

Mr Monday said: "We thought that because he was in bed asleep that he was safe."

Deborah James, who was also living on the marina and had been drinking on the boat, said Mr Owen was "cheeky but lovable".

Despite diving into the water repeatedly, she said she could not find him.

Recording a narrative verdict Coroner Anne Pember said "I don't think there was any intention that Marcus tried to end his own life."

Speaking at County Hall in Northampton, she added she believed his death to be accidental.