An "affray" in the tunnel during a local derby football match is to be considered by prosecutors.

The incident involved two non-playing representatives at the senior cup semi-final game between Kettering Town and AFC Rushden and Diamonds on 6 February.

Police officers at Latimer Park, Kettering's home ground, stepped in to deal with the fracas at half-time.

Northamptonshire Police said a referral had been made to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider the evidence.

It would announce in due course whether any charges would be brought, the force added.

The day after the incident, the force said it would be questioning the two people involved and reviewing CCTV footage from the tunnel.

The match was delayed for five minutes, but no-one was seriously hurt.