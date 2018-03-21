Image copyright Northamptonshire County Council Image caption Damon Lawrenson was on an interim contract until June 2018

The interim chief executive of a cash-strapped council is to leave his post by "mutual consent".

Damon Lawrenson took on the role at Northamptonshire County Council after Paul Blantern stepped down in November.

Last week a government-appointed inspector was highly critical of the way Northamptonshire County Council was run, saying it should be scrapped.

Acting Conservative leader, Matt Golby, said: "Damon has been an ambassador for this county at a very difficult time."

The county council says Mr Lawrenson will leave next week.

Northamptonshire County Council's financial crisis: A timeline