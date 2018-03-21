Northamptonshire County Council's interim chief Damon Lawrenson leaves post
The interim chief executive of a cash-strapped council is to leave his post by "mutual consent".
Damon Lawrenson took on the role at Northamptonshire County Council after Paul Blantern stepped down in November.
Last week a government-appointed inspector was highly critical of the way Northamptonshire County Council was run, saying it should be scrapped.
Acting Conservative leader, Matt Golby, said: "Damon has been an ambassador for this county at a very difficult time."
The county council says Mr Lawrenson will leave next week.
Northamptonshire County Council's financial crisis: A timeline
- September 2017: The council launches an appeal for fairer funding from central government as a Local Government Association (LGA) peer review group says it is "running out of time"
- October 2017: Damon Lawrenson replaces Paul Blantern as chief executive
- November 2017: Council staff are told they must take a day's unpaid leave
- January: Secretary of State for local government, Sajid Javid, orders a probe into the council's finances
- 2 February: The council bans almost all new spending for 2017/18.
- 20 February: Auditor KPMG says the council's 2018/19 budget may be unlawful
- 28 February: The council agrees a revised budget, involving nearly £40m in cuts
- 16 March: Inspector Max Caller is due to outline his findings
- 21 March: Interim chief executive Damon Lawrenson leaves post