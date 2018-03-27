Image caption Three members of Pussy Riot were jailed in 2012 after performing a "punk prayer" in a Moscow cathedral

Russian punk protest group, Pussy Riot, are to appear at a UK festival.

The group will headline the Greenbelt Festival, the three-day Christian event that takes place in Northamptonshire.

Three of its members were jailed for "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" after performing a protest song in Moscow's main cathedral in 2012.

Festival organisers say their appearance in August is a UK festival exclusive, describing them as a "beacon of inspiration".

Image copyright PA Image caption Pussy Riot delivered their anti-government manifesto atop a military van at Glastonbury

The festival's website describes the band as "radical, activist, spiritual, feminist, challenging state and church, standing up to the powers that be, railing against the patriarchal status quo, a beacon of inspiration and sign of bravery."

"When we drew up a wishlist of who we'd most like to get to Greenbelt 2018 back in the autumn of 2017, Pussy Riot was there - right at the top," organisers said.

Pussy Riot appeared at Glastonbury in 2015. Their appearance included an actor posing as a Russian soldier standing atop a military van and declaring Glastonbury a pro-Russian republic.

Last year the group put people in mock Russian cells, labour camps and courtrooms as part of a performance entitled Inside Pussy Riot at London's Saatchi Gallery.

Other acts appearing at the three-day festival -- which features music, talks, and faith events -- include the Poet Laureate, Carol Ann Duffy, and the broadcaster Simon Mayo.