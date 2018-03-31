Image caption Abdi Liban died due to the effects of the fire and smoke inhalation

The "suspicious" death of a man killed by a fire involving a motorbike on the stairwell of a block of flats is to be reviewed by police 10 years on.

Somali national Abdi Liban, 32, died in the fire at Balfour Close, Northampton, on 31 March 2008.

At the time police said it was likely the fire started on or near the motorbike, causing its petrol tank to fail, which helped feed the fire.

Police said they "never forget" those who "have had their lives taken away".

Mr Liban's body was found at the bottom of the stairwell of the flats in the Kingsthorpe area of the town, having died through the effects of the fire and smoke inhalation.

Police said a "full and comprehensive investigation" into the circumstances of his death was completed in 2008.

However, the case is being treated as a suspicious death investigation and will now be reviewed.

Det Insp Phil Mills said: "All unsolved cases remain open and are reviewed regularly to establish if there are any fresh opportunities for us to investigate.

"We will never forget those people who have had their lives taken away and remain committed to seeking justice in those cases that remain unsolved."