Image caption The store was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Ram-raiders who struck at a convenience store had "rather an assertive go at withdrawing cash" from the small shop, the Reverend Richard Coles said.

Thieves used a Land Rover to smash their way into the Premier store in Finedon, Northamptonshire - where Mr Coles is vicar - at about 02:45 BST.

The broadcaster and former member of 80s band The Communards said it was the second such raid in Finedon.

Police said four people made off with a cash machine from inside the shop.

Raiders broke into the Irthlingborough Road shop through the front by using a tow rope from the Land Rover Defender to pull the security shutters away.

"The vehicle is then used to ram the store and gain access", before the offenders removed the machine, loaded it into a grey Audi estate or Audi TT, and fled the scene, Northamptonshire Police said.

Image caption Barrels had been placed in front of the shutters to deter thieves after a previous raid at the store

Image caption The raiders may have taken the "free to use cash machine" sign too literally

The Land Rover, which was left at the shop, had been stolen in Bedfordshire and is currently being examined.

Image copyright PA Image caption The former Strictly Come Dancing star and broadcaster is based at St Mary's Church in Finedon, near Wellingborough

Tweeting about the incident in his parish, Mr Coles wrote: "Someone had rather an assertive go at withdrawing cash from the ATM at our shop last night.

"There are people who live above it. No-one hurt, fortunately, but a neighbour threatened when he took this picture."

Police said 14 officers had responded to the incident, plus others from neighbouring forces, and that the investigation was ongoing.