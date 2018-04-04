Northampton

M1 motorway closed after car with four occupants overturns

  • 4 April 2018
M1 motorway Image copyright Northants RPU
Image caption Police were called to the overturned car on Wednesday afternoon

A car overturned with four occupants inside and closed part of the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Police were called at 14:25 BST after a blue Volkswagen Touran crashed on the southbound stretch near junction 19.

It is not believed any of the car's occupants were seriously injured. No other vehicles were thought to have been involved.

Two lanes of the carriageway were reopened at about 15:30 BST. An air ambulance was sent to the scene.

Image copyright Northants_RPU
Image caption The Volkswagen Touran was damaged in the crash

