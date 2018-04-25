Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Liam Hunt was stabbed to death last year

A teenager has been found guilty of stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death.

A jury at Northampton Crown Court found Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18, murdered Liam Hunt in St George's Street, Northampton on 14 February last year.

Three other defendants were found guilty of manslaughter, while 19-year-old James Dodd was cleared of all charges.

The jury is yet to reach a verdict regarding charges against two other defendants.

The verdicts follow a twelve-week trial.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict against Allaban-Hamilton, of Pleydell Gardens, Delapre, Northampton.

Aaron Joseph, 21, from Hylands Road, Walthamstow, east London; Lee Warren, 18, from Queen's Park, Northampton and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter.

James Dodd, from Sentinel Road, West Hunsbury, Northampton, was cleared of all charges.

The jury will return on Friday to consider its verdict on Derice Wright, 18, from Abington, who is charged with murder, and another 17-year-old, who is charged with violent disorder.