Image copyright Richard Croft/Geograph Image caption The controversial plan has been put forward for a canal and marina in Daventry and a link to the Grand Union Canal

A plan for a canal and marina in Daventry is still a major election topic more than 10 years after it was first proposed.

The Conservative administration at Daventry District Council initially wanted to link the town to the Grand Union Canal.

But in 2017 the authority backed an £8m canal separate to the existing network.

Opponents have urged councillors to scrap the idea of creating what they called a "slimline swimming pool".

The council then looked at funding a £300,000 business feasibility plan into the canal, although this has been put on hold as plans for a unitary authority in Northamptonshire are discussed.

'Tourist attraction'

Chris Miller, the Conservative leader of the council - which includes 30 Tory councillors, said: "We can see the longer economic case for the canal. It would also be a tourist attraction drawing people into Daventry.

Image caption The Conservative administration at Daventry council at first wanted to link the town to the Grand Union Canal

"There is some opposition to it but there is also support for it."

Wendy Randall, leader of the Labour group, which has three members on the council, said the canal extension scheme was "ludicrous".

'Laughing stock'

"The majority of residents don't want it. The town council had a referendum and voted against the plans, but it was dismissed by the district council," she said.

"It is a ridiculous idea and we have become a laughing stock."

Sean Connors, a spokesman for the two-strong UK Independence Party group on the council, said: "My view is that a canal is a bad idea in this time of austerity, but we have to work with the Conservative group - as it is a heavily Conservative-controlled council - so I cannot stop this, so its better to work with them."

He added that he was impressed with the Conservative administration on proposing the canal extension..

"Anything that could reinvigorate the town could be a good thing, although I think money could be better spent elsewhere," he said.

Catherine Lomax, the authority's single Liberal Democrat councillor, said she supported the plan for a canal extension in principle but did not think it should be paid for with taxpayers' money.

"I agree with the need for a business plan being produced," she said.

"The suggestion that it should be built as an elongated pond, which does not join up with anything, is potty - it is not sensible."

Daventry District Council has 12 of its seats up for election. Polls open between 07:00 BST and 22:00 BST on 3 May.