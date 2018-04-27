Image copyright Rushden Historical Transport Society Image caption About 20,000 visitors come to the Rushden Cavalcade every May bank holiday weekend

Volunteers behind an annual May bank holiday charity cavalcade said they have been left "devastated" after the event was cancelled.

The Rushden Cavalcade 2018, in Northamptonshire, in its 40th year, was called off due to "poor ground conditions" and forecasts of more rain.

Each year it raises between £30,000 and £40,000 for the Rushden Historical Transport Society and attracts up to 20,000 visitors.

It was due to be held on 5 to 7 May.

An alternative, smaller event is now being planned to take place at the Rushden Railway Station and Goods Shed, on John Clark Way on the same weekend.

Image copyright Rushden Historial Transport Society Image caption It was set to be the 40th anniversary of the Cavalcade which started with a one-day event in Hall Park, Rushden

John Sugars the chairman of the society said the decision was taken to halt the event, as the field on Avenue Road, where it is held was too wet and there were "puddles everywhere".

The event includes military displays, steam engines, vintage vehicles, a funfair and model exhibitions.

"With 12,000 exhibitors expected - as well as visitors - you have got to think of their safety, those attending and our neighbours," he said.

"Safety is always first and the economics have to come into it, too.

"This has left us devastated and we are very sorry it has had to happen, but we can not control the weather and we did not want a mud bath."

Image copyright Rushden Historial Transport Society Image caption The event was billed as family friendly and includes children's entertainment

Image copyright Rushden Historial Transport Society Image caption The historical transport and country show features many different types of steam engines

Mr Sugars said the loss of earnings from the event would have an impact on the society.

"Things might have to be put off, but we will carry on, we will not give in," he said.