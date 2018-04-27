Image caption Conservative MP Nick Gibb said schools should not be reducing teaching hours

An education minister has criticised a school's proposal to adopt a four-and-a-half-day week to prevent staff "burning out".

Ashby Fields Primary headteacher Jacqui Johnson is proposing the school closes after lunch on Friday.

Minister of State for Education, Nick Gibb, said it is "disappointing" if a school wants to reduce its hours.

He added it wasn't "a direction of travel we would want our schools to go down".

The idea behind the proposal is to give teachers at the Daventry school more time for preparation and marking.

It has received a mixed reaction from parents, with some raising concerns about the financial impact of extra childcare to cover the gap.

Image copyright PA/Dave Thompson Image caption Ashby Fields Primary in Northamptonshire could close at lunchtime on Fridays

Mr Gibb said: "Children only get one chance at an education and parents would want a school to remain open for the usual hours."

He added that the government is "focused on dealing with teacher workload".

In a letter to parents, Ms Johnson said a "huge workload" meant teachers work an average of 60 hours a week "to keep up".

She said: "Many teachers, despite their love of frontline teaching, cannot manage this workload and maintain a healthy work/life balance, and subsequently resign."

The early closure would allow teachers "more time out of the classroom to collaborate... and develop the exciting curriculum we want our children to receive," she added.

The letter also said places at an on-site after-school club would be available.

A consultation will run until 4 May.