Image caption Gordon Anglesea died the month after he had starting serving a 12-year sentence for child abuse

A former police superintendent who was jailed for sexually abusing young boys died from multi-organ failure, an inquest has heard.

Gordon Anglesea, of Old Colwyn, Conwy, was jailed for 12 years for historical offences in November 2016.

The 79-year-old died the following month at University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire after falling ill at HMP Rye Hill in Northamptonshire.

Coroner Anne Pember said he died of natural causes.

The inquest heard he had suffered multi-organ failure and had pneumonia.

Mr Anglesea had arrived at Rye Hill on 16 November following a short stay at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

On 7 December he was taken to hospital as he was suffering from lack of oxygen and low blood pressure.

In the days beforehand he had been seen by nurses at the prison after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting.

He died in hospital on 15 December 2016.

During his trial, Mold Crown Court was told how the ex-North Wales Police officer abused two boys between 1982 and 1987 when they were 14 or 15.

He was convicted of one charge of indecent assault against one boy and three indecent assaults against another following a six-week trial.

He had been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail.