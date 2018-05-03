Image caption Flowers were left near the scene of the fatal accident in Daventry

The death of a refuse collector killed by his own bin lorry was accidental, an inquest has concluded.

Kane Beard, 22, from Daventry, was part of a four-person crew working in Ashby Road in the town when it happened at about 09:45 on 8 April 2016.

A jury at Northampton County Hall heard he "tripped or fell under the lorry" and died from head injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive said an investigation into the accident was still under way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the death was "thoroughly investigated at the time" and that nobody was charged in connection with it.

Daventry District Council holds the waste services contract with Amey.

At the time it described the Mr Beard as "a popular member of the community".