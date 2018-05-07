A man deliberately drove at a Northamptonshire Police officer causing him to break his wrist, the force has said.

A grey Peugeot 206 was driven at an officer in Barnes Close, Kettering, after two officers had gone to speak to the driver on Sunday evening.

The car hit the officer's leg causing him to fall on to the bonnet.

He then fell backwards and hit his head on the floor. He was treated for his injuries at Kettering General Hospital.

'Reckless act'

Det Insp Tania Ash, who is leading the police investigation, said: "We are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have as to the identity of the driver.

"This was an extremely reckless act in which the offender deliberately tried to cause harm to police officers who were going about their lawful duty."

Following an extensive search, the abandoned vehicle was eventually located in Stanley Boddington Court, Kettering.

The driver is described as white, aged about 20, with a goatee beard. He had a skinny build and was wearing a black T-shirt and Nike Aviator trainers.