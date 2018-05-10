Image caption The government ordered a review into the county council's finances in February

Two government-appointed commissioners have been sent in to run a financially-troubled council.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said Tony McArdle and Brian Roberts would be in place at Northamptonshire County Council until 2021.

It comes after spending controls were imposed in February, but the council has since managed to balance its books.

Earlier this year, a government report found serious failings at the council and said it should be scrapped.

When the report was issued, the authority had a projected £21.1m overspend for 2017-18.

'Swift action'

It prompted Mr Brokenshire's predecessor Sajid Javid said he was "minded" to send in the commissioners.

In a written statement to parliament, Mr Brokenshire said he could not "ignore the scale of the problems facing Northamptonshire".

Mr McArdle is the former chief executive of Lincolnshire County Council and Brian Roberts the former deputy chief executive of Leicestershire County Council.

"It is essential residents are able to have faith in their council," Mr Brokenshire said. "Particularly in the responsible use of taxpayers' money.

"That's why I'm taking swift action by appointing commissioners who carry with them a wealth of experience. I am confident they will dedicate themselves to the task at hand."