Northampton

Northamptonshire A14 'sleeping' driver on dashcam

  • 11 May 2018
Dashcam footage of a crash Image copyright Dan Davies
Image caption The footage of the A14 crash was captured on Dan Davies's dashcam

A driver was left "shocked" after witnessing a van crash into a lorry meters ahead of him on a dual carriageway.

Dan Davies was on the A14 in Northamptonshire on Thursday when he saw the van veering in the road. It then crashed and flipped on its side.

Mr Davies said the driver, who he and others pulled out, only had a few cuts.

He said the "dazed" man told him: "I fell asleep, what's happened?" Police said no arrests had been made.

Image copyright Dan Davies
Image caption The car ended up on its side on the westbound carriageway of the A14
Image copyright Dan Davies
Image caption Police were called after Dan Davies witnessed the crash

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the crash happened westbound between junction 2 for Kelmarsh and junction 1 for Welford at about 19:00 BST.

One driver was left with "minor injuries" she added.

Mr Davies, whose recorded the crash on his dashcam, he said: "I was just shocked to watch it happen, you could see something was not right as I approached."

Image copyright Dan Davies
Image caption The driver was left "dazed" with a few cuts, Mr Davies said
Image copyright Dan Davies
Image caption Police attended the crash on the A14 between junctions one and two

