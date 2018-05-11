Derice Wright pleads guilty to Liam Hunt manslaughter
A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Derice Wright, 18, from Abington will be sentenced at a later date in connection with the death of Liam Hunt.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of violent disorder.
Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18, was previously found guilty of the murder of Mr Hunt in St George's Street, Northampton, on 14 February last year.
Three other defendants were found guilty of manslaughter, while 19-year-old James Dodd was cleared of all charges.
A jury had failed to reach a verdict on Wright, who had been tried for murder, and the 17-year-old following a 12-week trial.
On Friday, prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones told Northampton Crown Court the Crown would not be seeking a retrial on the grounds of murder.
Wright then pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Mr Lloyd-Jones said the prosecution would not be seeking a retrial in the case of the boy as there was "insufficient evidence to afford a realistic prospect of a conviction".
Judge Rupert Mayo entered a not guilty verdict against him.
Last month, Allaban-Hamilton, of Pleydell Gardens, Delapre, Northampton, was found guilty of murdering Mr Hunt.
Aaron Joseph, 21, from Hylands Road, Walthamstow, east London; Lee Warren, 18, from Queen's Park, Northampton and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter.
James Dodd, from Sentinel Road, West Hunsbury, Northampton, was cleared of all charges.
A date for sentencing all those found guilty has not yet been set.