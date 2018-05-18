Image caption The accident happened on the A5 by Tedworth at about 09:35

Nineteen people have been taken to hospital after a bus on a school trip was in a crash with a lorry.

It happened at about 09:35 BST on the A5 southbound outside Dunstable, close to Tebworth in Bedfordshire.

A spokeswoman for the bus company, Three Star Coaches, said the full 77-seater bus was on a trip from a Luton school to Milton Keynes.

Emergency services are at the scene along with representatives from the bus company and the school.

There are long delays in the area as the road has partially reopened.

In total five ambulances, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles and two hazardous area response teams were sent to the scene.

Image caption The A5 was closed in both directions for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the crash

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: "Nineteen people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Eleven to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and eight to Milton Keynes."

Police said they were dealing with a "a collision between a lorry and a bus on the A5 southbound, just outside of Dunstable".