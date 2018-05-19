Image caption Brackley, a town of 13,000, expects to have more than 6,000 fans at its FA Trophy final against Bromley

A market town of 13,000 people will live the "Wembley dream" at a showpiece final on Sunday.

More than 6,000 fans are expected at Northamptonshire club Brackley Town's FA Trophy final against Bromley.

It is the first time in the club's 128-year history that they have played at the national stadium.

Brackley's sponsorship manager Graham Shaw said: "You'd never expect a club from a town the size of ours to get to Wembley but dreams do come true.

"The sense of community and the pride in the football club for what has been achieved on and off the club is enormous."

Image caption The market town in the south of Northamptonshire has been getting behind its club

Brackley, who play at the St James Park stadium in the town, have so far won £56,000 in prize money since joining the competition in the third qualifying round.

The winners of Sunday's final will be given £60,000, with the runners-up taking £30,000.

South-east London's Bromley, who play in the National League, one division above Brackley, will be backed by about 15,000 of their supporters in the match, which kicks-off at 16:15 BST.

The National League North side saw their league campaign end in disappointment with a 3-0 defeat at Harrogate in a promotion play-off final last weekend.

Image caption It is the club's first trip to Wembley in its 128-year history

The FA Trophy is a cup competition for teams at levels 5-8 of the English football league system, and the final will be preceded by the FA Vase final between Thatcham Town and Stockton Town at 12:15 BST.

Chiltern Railways have added "additional carriages" to some of their services for fans travelling to Wembley.

Supporters are encouraged to "buy their tickets and collect them in advance to avoid long queues and leave early to avoid overcrowded services".

Image copyright Getty Images/Brackley Town FC Image caption Brackley's St James Park stadium (right) has a capacity of 3,500, compared to Wembley's 90,000