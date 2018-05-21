Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4500 Wellingborough Road in Northampton

Three people have been arrested after a suspected hit and run collision in which a pedestrian was killed.

All three are believed to have been in a car that struck and killed a man on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, and are being questioned on suspicion of traffic offences.

The crash happened at about 23:40 BST on Sunday as three people were crossing the road near the junction with Norman Road and Abington Park Crescent.

The victim, 39, died at the scene.

Police said the car was being driven in the direction of Weston Favell and carried on with its journey but had since been located.

They are appealing for information and witnesses to the collision.