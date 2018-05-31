Image copyright Family picture Image caption Louis-Ryan Menezes died from a stab wound to the chest

A fourth arrest has been made after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, was attacked on Drayton Walk in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy from Northampton was arrested on Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman from the town and a man, 37, from London were detained on Tuesday.

Officers have not disclosed the grounds for the arrests but confirmed they were connected to Mr Menezes' death.

Northamptonshire Police said Tuesday night's arrestees were not the same three people held and released without charge over the weekend.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Menezes, from nearby Rothwell, died from a stab wound to the chest.

Detectives have also renewed an appeal for anyone who was in the Eastern Avenue North or Newnham Road areas between 18:00 BST and 19:00 BST on Friday to contact them.