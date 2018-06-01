Image copyright Family picture Image caption Louis-Ryan Menezes died from a stab wound to the chest

A teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in Northampton.

Louis-Ryan Menezes died after the attack on Drayton Walk in Kingsthorpe last Friday.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court while a 17-year-old boy has been released on bail.

A man and a woman in their 30s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Menezes, from nearby Rothwell, died from a stab wound to the chest.

Detectives appealed for anyone who was in the Eastern Avenue North or Newnham Road areas between 18:00 and 19:00 BST last Friday to contact them.