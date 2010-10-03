People have been asked for their views on a review of polling stations in a Nottinghamshire town.

Mansfield District Council has drawn up a list of proposals for new polling places to fit in with Boundary Commission changes to its wards.

The authority's 19 wards will be replaced by 36 single-member wards in May 2011.

Residents are being asked for to put forward their opinions on the plans before 10 November.

Anyone who is eligible to vote in the Mansfield constituency can submit their views.