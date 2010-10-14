Residents of a Nottinghamshire village are calling for safety improvements on a road known locally as "Rollercoaster Road" after two people died in a crash.

Ashley Wakelin, 21, from Aspley, Nottingham, and Gina Hibberd, 34, from Shepshed, Leicestsershire, died at the scene in Bradmore Lane, Plumtree.

The collision on Tuesday morning involved Mr Wakelin's Peugeot 206, Ms Hibberd's Ford Mondeo, and an Audi A4.

Plumtree Parish Council's chairman Mike Clark said improvements were needed.

Further investigations

"This road is used as a cut-through and people who are not aware of the road think it's a long, straight road and tend to use excessive speed and overtake at inappropriate points," said Mr Clark.

"We are campaigning and have written to Nottinghamshire County Council's Highways Department today and have asked if they would reconsider the line markings on the road and have requested double white lines in the area where the accident took place."

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire County Council said they were waiting until an investigation into the cause of the crash had taken place before they looked at the safety of the road.

Any witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 0820 BST, should contact police.