A clean-up operation is under way after a group of travellers parked illegally on a Nottinghamshire industrial estate and left human and animal waste.

Workers at the Moorbridge Road estate in Bingham have called for tighter regulations after fencing was torn down and rubbish was left on the land.

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Richard Jackson said cleaning costs for the two-week stay would be significant.

The travellers have now moved on, before a court order was served.

A worker at the industrial estate who did not want to be identified, said nappies, food, garden waste and human and animal excrement had been left on the county council-owned land.

'Significant cost'

"The area did have a chainlink fence but unfortunately it's been taken down and some of it has been taken," she said.

"Whoever does this sort of thing should be reprimanded. There are travellers out there who are honest, reliable and clean their mess up.

"They know there are others doing this and really they should be shopping them and saving their name. The government has to bring in strong regulations and sort it out."

Richard Jackson, cabinet member for highways and transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "This is going to be a significant cost to council taxpayers.

"We've got to clean up safely and hygienically at quite a cost.

"We always pursue a court order to remove people who have set up site illegally but they know the system well and in this case have gone just before we got there."