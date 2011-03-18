Image caption Police said they hoped Hamilton's sentence offered closure to the victim

A man who raped a teenager in Nottingham has been given an indeterminate prison sentence.

James Hamilton, from Cherry Orchard Mount in Bestwood, attacked the 17-year-old in the grounds of the Open University in Carrington last November.

The 21-year-old admitted rape at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing him at Nottingham Crown Court, the judge said he would have to serve at least four years before being considered for parole.

Det Sgt Andrea Baxter said: "Stranger rapes are thankfully incredibly rare, but this was an occasion where the victim did not know her attacker.

"I hope that today's sentence will offer some closure for the victim so she can start to rebuild her life and look towards the future."