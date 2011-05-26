Police investigating three attempted abductions of girls by a man in Nottingham say they are pleased with the public response to an appeal.

On Monday, two girls aged 14 and 11 were approached in Carlton and Bulwell. A further attempt to abduct a 14-year-old was reported in Carlton on Tuesday.

Supt Mike Manley from Nottinghamshire Police said officers had received a large number of calls from the public.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact police.

'Similar incidents'

"We are very grateful for all the information that members of the public provided to help in this investigation," said Supt Manley.

"Each report of a suspicious incident will be investigated and we will seek to gain as much detail as we can from those who have reported them to us."

According to Supt Manley, officers are also investigating reports of similar incidents which have been made over the past two days.

Officers have visited schools, urging parents, teachers and pupils to be vigilant and extra patrols have been organised around schools in Carlton and Bulwell.

In each case the man was described as black, aged from late 20s to 40 and wearing dark clothing but Supt Manley said there was "nothing else, at this time, to suggest the incidents were linked".